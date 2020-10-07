Aberdeen blood stem cell donor encourages others to register to save lives

A man is encouraging people across the north-east to sign up to become blood stem cell donors.

Every 20 minutes someone in the UK is diagnosed with blood cancer and it is the third most common cause of cancer death in the UK.

A blood stem cell donation from a genetically similar person can offer a second chance of life for those in need.

But only one in three people with blood cancer or blood disease, and in need of a transplant, will find a matching blood stem cell donor within their own family.

Now donor Andrew Dodson, from Dyce, is encouraging others to follow in his footsteps and sign up to help those in need.

The 46-year-old described the process of donating his stem cells.

He said: “In October 2018 my then-partner and I decided to register with the charity DKMS as potential stem cell donors.

“Around January 2019 they asked if I could go down to London to go for tests to make sure I was compatible with a donor.

“I went through that process and they contacted me again to say that everything was fine and asked me to go down again for the donation.

“The blood is taken from one of the donor’s arms and a machine extracts the blood stem cells from it. The donor’s blood is then returned to them through their other arm.

“That took five and a half hours and the stem cells were then sent off to my donor match who lives in France.

“I received a letter to say it went well which was a big boost because you don’t tend to hear if it was successful or not.

“In this case it was positive which was really nice to know.”

© Courtesy Unknown

Andrew described donating his stem cells as a “good experience” and said he was well looked after during the process.

He added: “The only downside was the G-CSF injections they give you which is done three days prior to donation to boost the production of stem cells in the blood.

“You tend to feel a bit heavy and stiff in your joints which does feel a bit unnerving if you have never experienced anything like it before, but in terms of the actual donation, it was just two needles in and out.

“You lay down in bed, watch the telly, they feed you and look after you really well so it was a good experience really.

“I’m still on the register so if anyone needs any part of my stem cells I’m readily available to donate again for them.

“I was checked over by my GP and my blood count is fine and I have no long-term side effects from it.

“If I can help in any way, by donating something, then I’m happy to help people out.”

A spokeswoman for DKMS urged people to sign up to become donors after the charity saw a substantial drop in life-saving registrations.

She said: “Taking the first steps to register as a potential blood stem cell donor can be done within a few minutes from the comfort of your own home.

“If you are aged between 17 to 55 and in general good health you can sign up for a home swab kit online.

“Your swabs can then be returned with the enclosed pre-paid envelope to DKMS in order to ensure that your details are added to the UK’s aligned stem cell registry.”

To find out more, or to register to become a donor, go to dkms.org.uk/bcam2020