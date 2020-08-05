Aberdeen blood donors asked to keep appointments during lockdown

Blood donors in Aberdeen are being asked to keep their appointments as donations are considered essential travel.

It comes as new restrictions were placed on residents in the city.

The blood donor centre at Foresterhill will remain open, with extra safety measures in place. Staff will be wearing PPE, and only those without additional risk factors will be allowed inside the centre.

Hand gel, washing facilities and social distancing practices are also in place inside the centre.

Donors are asked to come alone, unless visiting with a member of their household who is also donating.

Dr Sylvia Armstrong-Fisher, SNBTS Head of Territory for the North of Scotland, said: “We have seen a fantastic response from blood donors so far in the pandemic and this has meant blood stocks have stayed steady and in good order throughout.

“With a local lockdown taking effect in Aberdeen, I’d urge anyone in the area who has an upcoming appointment to give blood to please stick to it if you can, as blood donation remains classified as essential travel for NHS and patient care. Giving blood saves lives and patients in Scotland still need your help. Extra safety measures are in place on session and we would love to welcome you.”

Across the country almost 3,000 units of blood are needed each week, and with routine operations now resuming across Scotland, donations are needed to help meet demand.