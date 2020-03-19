Aberdeen Blood Donor Centre extends opening hours

The Aberdeen Blood Donor Centre will open on Sundays from next month.

The aim is to increase the number of opportunities for people to provide a crucial donation.

Each year the service in the north-east requires 16,400 donors – around 315 each week.

Starting from April 5, the centre in Aberdeen will be open between 10am and 12pm, and again between 1.10pm and 4.10pm.

The centre is already open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

A statement from the centre said: “To meet the needs of patients, we collect blood from across 36 communities, schools and workplaces in the Aberdeen area.

“These opportunities to donate are planned very carefully to keep blood supplies at safe levels, while considering feedback from donors in the area.

“We hope the increased range of opening times, covering mornings, afternoons and evenings, will be suitable for your future appointments.”