Aberdeen Black Lives Matter protest switches location

Organisers of this weekend’s Black Lives Matter march in Aberdeen city centre have agreed to switch the location of the event on the grounds of safety.

It was due to take place at Bon Accord Terrace Gardens but following talks with the police and city council it will happen on Union Street this Saturday at 1pm.

Hundreds of people are expected to turn out for the protest and it follows a similar event last weekend.

People put up posters at Duthie Park, Victoria Park, Skene Square and Marischal College on Sunday.

Ola Akisanya chairman of Aberdeen University’s Aberdeen African Caribbean Society is the organiser of the march through the city.

He said the change of location follows talks with the authorities and will ensure activists will be sticking to social distancing rules.

Ola said: “The original location was meant to be the Bon Accord Terrace Gardens but after we cooperated with the council and in the interests of public safety it has been moved to Union Street.

“It is to do with social distancing and in order for the march to proceed on a safe route.

“Our more goal is to share our message and to be able to share our knowledge and experiences with each other.

“As long as we can do that with public safety in heart and then that is the best way forward.”

Ola said there could be more than 1,000 people in attendance if all of the members of their social media supporters turn up.

He also emphasised that the protest will be entirely peaceful and is a a chance for Black Lives Matter campaigners in the Granite City to make sure their voices are heard.

Ola said: “At this point we have over 300 that have said they would be going but on the Facebook group we have 1,200 members. So anything between those numbers.

“It will be peaceful and we have stressed the importance of cooperating with the veterans to protect the war memorials.

“As well as the council and police for this to be a peaceful protest.

“We are definitely looking to keep this peaceful. It is really about making our views known and making sure there is a kick start of change in the community.”

The Black Lives Matter march in Aberdeen on Saturday will begin at Union Bridge before going along Belmont Street to Back Wynd and it will finish in front of Marks and Spencer on St Nicholas Street.