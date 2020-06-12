Aberdeen bistro to donate weekly food packages to local businesses during lockdown

An Aberdeen-based bistro has pledged to donate treats to a different local business every week in lockdown.

210 Bistro, based on Market Street, will be donating indulgent traybakes to help local businesses, oragnisations, hospital wards and charities that have struggled throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

The eatery has already distributed goods to the physiotherapists at ARI, which were delivered on June 4.

The team are now appealing for suggestions from the public of other north-east businesses to distribute their homemade goods to.

To get in touch, visit 210 Bistro’s Facebook page.

The Feelgood Feed: Stories to lift your day