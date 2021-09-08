Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
News / Local

Aberdeen bishop Anne Dyer accused of making ‘baseless’ violence allegation

By David Mackay
08/09/2021, 12:32 pm
Anne Dyer, Bishop of Aberdeen and Orkney. Photo: DCT Media
Anne Dyer, Bishop of Aberdeen and Orkney. Photo: DCT Media

An Aberdeen bishop who has been urged to resign amid “bullying” allegations has been accused of making “baseless” accusations of a church member threatening her.

The Right Rev Anne Dyer, Bishop of Aberdeen and Orkney, commissioned an independent review into recent difficulties within her diocese of the Scottish Episcopal Church.

However, it is understood the report, which remains confidential, has uncovered allegations of Mrs Dyer “bullying” other members.

It is reported that the review has urged her to stand down.

Now The Times has reported that the report also includes allegations Mrs Dyer made “baseless” accusations a church organist threatened her with violence.

Anne Dyer, Bishop of Aberdeen and Orkney. Photo: DCT Media

It is alleged the bishop gave evidence as part of the process that she locked herself in the vestry at St Andrew’s Cathedral convinced she was going to be attacked by Christopher Cromar.

However, it is reported that after investigating her statement it was found there was “no evidence” of threatened violence – only a threat to speak to a journalist.

The Times reports Mr Cromar is now considering legal action about the threat, which has been reported as “damaging” and “baseless”.

The church has stressed there are differing reviews about the independent review.

However, it has said the process has raised “serious issues and concerns”.

The Scottish Episcopal Church has said it has no comment to make allegations.

The Most Reverend Mark Strange, Bishop of Moray, Ross and Caithness, who is primus of the church, said: “If Mr Cromar feels the need to take legal advice over comments he alleges have been made, then that is a matter for him to explore with his lawyer.”