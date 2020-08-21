Aberdeen bingo hall announces reopening date

An Aberdeen bingo hall is finally gearing up to welcome back customers after shutting its doors in March.

The Buzz Bingo club, located on King Street, will reopen on August 27.

The club is setting up enhanced safety measures to keep customers and colleagues safe.

As a thanks to NHS workers, a new feature will be introduced in the main event games called NHS Lucky Stars.

It will form part of the regular games and see 5p from the sale of every paper book or electronic touchpad package donated to the NHS.

New measures include a cap on the amount of people to allow for social distancing.

Perspex screens have been installed at the reception, bar and bingo sales, as well as between machines and fixed gaming terminals so that players and colleagues are able to maintain social distancing.

Group and individual seating areas will be marked to allow families and single households to play together.

Sanitising stations will be available around the club to keep hands clean before touching bingo equipment or machines and contactless card payments will be increased up to the value of £45.

Peter Brigden, chief retail officer, said: “It has been a long few months without seeing our lovely customers and we cannot wait to reopen our club doors on August 27.

“The club is at the heart of the community and offers an open and friendly space for members to be amongst friends while they enjoy a game of bingo or play slots.

“We want to reassure customers that their health and safety is our number one priority.

“We’ve spent the last few months eagerly preparing for their return and putting all the necessary measures in place to keep them safe.

“Our colleagues have been missing their regular players and are really looking forward to welcoming them back – as well as new players who might want to try something new.”