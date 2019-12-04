Aberdeen biker seriously hurt in crash appeals for people to give blood this Christmas

A blood transfusion saved the life of a man seriously hurt in a road crash – and now he is urging others to become donors.

Mark Hunter came off his Suzuki Ignis on the B999 Bridge of Don to Tarves road last September.

The 21-year-old labourer from Dyce was left with several serious injuries and was taken to the trauma unit at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Mark suffered two fractured vertebrae in his back, a fractured pelvis and a fractured sternum.

He also cracked most of the bones in his face, lost three teeth and split his lip.

The day after, he had three operations on his injuries and was in the operating theatre for 12 hours.

Mark required several litres of blood to help during the surgery, but subsequently made a full recovery from the accident.

Now he is the face of the Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service’s festive campaign and wants people to give the ultimate Christmas present by donating blood.

He said it was important for him to highlight the need for people to become donors.

He added: “I lost a lot of blood and was kept in hospital for a month after the accident.

“I was lucky and the donations saved my life.

“I was aware of blood donation before my crash, but now I’m totally behind it.

“Donating blood would be a good Christmas present and it does not cost anything.

“If anyone is even thinking about giving blood, I would say just do it because you could save someone’s life.”

Dr Sylvia Armstrong-Fisher, head of donor at the Aberdeen Blood Donor Centre, said: “We are urging people to make time in their busy festive schedules to give blood.

“It only takes an hour.

“We would really like to welcome people on Boxing Day and at Hogmanay.”

Anyone who wants to make an appointment can call 0345 90 90 999 or visit www.scotblood.co.uk