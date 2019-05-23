Aberdeen Bestiary makes debut at Getty museum in Los Angeles

A bestiary held by Aberdeen University is being displayed for the first time at a Los Angeles exhibition.

As many as 150,000 people are expected to visit the showcase, called Book of Beasts: The Bestiary in the Medieval World, which is being held at the J. Paul Getty Museum.

A vibrant medieval book, the bestiary describes the beasts of the world, both real and fantastical, as well as birds and rocks.

They were popular in the 12th and 13th centuries, and used to put forward Christian moral messages.

It is the first time in 800 years that Aberdeen University’s bestiary has left the UK.

The exhibition has 115 loans from 45 different institutions in Europe and the US.

Beth Morrison, Senior Curator of Manuscripts at the J. Paul Getty Museum, said: “The Aberdeen Bestiary is, of course, one of the most famous due to its beauty. When I asked Aberdeen for the loan, I received a very warm welcome – they were excited about the breadth and ambition of the exhibition and understood the important role it could play.

“The Getty is honoured to host the Aberdeen Bestiary in its first journey outside the UK since its creation over 800 years ago. To see it in the context of other bestiaries and related works of art will help us to understand its greater role in the visual arts of the Middle Ages and its artistic legacy.”

Liz Bowie, director of development and alumni relations, said that it was great to see the bestiary featured, after a scholarly study of the text was carried out by Aberdeen University professor Jane Geddes.

She added: “It is wonderful to see this project come to fruition after years of hard work. We are delighted to have our bestiary featured prominently in this exhibition where so many people, including our alumni, will be able to share one of the many treasures of the University of Aberdeen’s special collections.”