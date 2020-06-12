Aberdeen beer garden venues urged to apply for occasional licences

Licensed premises that wish to sell alcohol outside as the Scottish Government moves into phase two of its Covid-19 “route map” are being urged to apply for occasional licences.

The licences will allow pubs and restaurants to open outdoor spaces, as long as physical distancing and increased hygiene rules are put in place.

Where the outdoor area is not currently part of a premises licence, the licensing board will permit them to be used as a temporary measure.

This would last for a maximum of 14 days, although pubs and restaurants can submit a series of applications at the same time.

To apply for an occasional licence, applicants should visit www.aberdeencity.gov.uk/services/business-and-licensing/licences-and-permits/occasional-alcohol-licence

Applicants can also visit the council’s Covid-19 webpages for general information.

