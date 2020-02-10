Aberdeen beauty queen wants to break stereotypes after reaching grand final

A beauty pageant contestant hopes to break stereotypes about women when she takes part in a national competition.

Rachel Meacock, 27, recently won the title of Ms Aberdeen Galaxy and will now be competing in the grand final in March against women from all over the country.

She works as an environmental consultant in the oil and gas industry and through taking part in the event wants to highlight that women can be interested in both beauty and science.

She said: “I’ve always been into beauty and make-up, but I’ve also been very into science and I’ve always been told you can do one or the other, but you can’t do both, and that by getting into beauty it’s an indication that you’re not smart.

“I think a lot of girls can sometimes get put into those two boxes, and they’re pushed more towards being smarter. And I want to show people that you can do both.”

Rachel will be representing Aberdeen in the final of Miss Galaxy – UK 2020.

The winners will have the opportunity to compete in the international division in Chicago this summer.

Originally from Chester, Rachel moved to the Granite City five years ago to study marine biology at Aberdeen University.

She then completed a Master’s degree in marine planning and sustainable development at Heriot-Watt University. She now calls the city her home.

She said: “I love Aberdeen so I’m quite happy that I get to represent my city.

“I’m quite proud that I do get to take Aberdeen to the world stage and represent it.”

The competition is divided into three separate age groups with two additional categories – for married women and unmarried women over 28 years old.

There will be four rounds and each girl will battle for the chance to be crowned the winner of their category.

She will be joined by her boyfriend Tom at the finals who is “excited” that she is taking part in the event.

Entries are still open for the event which will take place at The Park Hall Hotel, in Lancashire, from Thursday March 13 to Saturday March 15.

A winner will be chosen from each of the five categories and given the chance to go to Chicago.