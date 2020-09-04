Aberdeen beach traffic restrictions lifted for the weekend

Traffic restrictions at the Beach Esplanade in Aberdeen have been lifted for the weekend.

The area has been closed to vehicles all week as Spaces for People work has been ongoing.

However, restrictions including those in front of cafes and Codonas have been lifted.

Repair works on Golf Road will continue on Monday.

Parking will remain along the majority of the length of the Beach Esplanade from Ellon Road to Footdee.

The Spaces for People work at the beach area includes:

Cycle lanes in both directions on the Beach Boulevard;

Parking will remain in place on the Beach Boulevard;

Cycle lanes in both directions on the Beach Esplanade from the Beach Boulevard junction to the Ellon Road junction;

The cycle lanes are mandatory which means vehicles cannot cross over the line, including for parking;.

Parking will be next to the cycle lanes, rather than next to the kerb;

The Beach Esplanade, along the promenade from the Beach Boulevard junction south to the roundabout is one way to motor vehicles, south-bound;

Parking in front of the cafes and Codonas will remain as it is.

Aberdeen City Council hopes the work at the beach will allow for the huge increase in cyclists in the area (more than three times compared to last year) and pedestrians (more than double last year) to move safely around while physical distancing.

Find out more including maps here.