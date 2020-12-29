More Spaces for People measures to be removed at Aberdeen beach

Another temporary closure is to take place at Aberdeen beach next month to remove Spaces for People measures.

Councillors on the city growth committee decided in October that the travel restrictions would be removed – including the cycle lanes that had been installed.

The main portion of the works was completed earlier this month, which included changing painted road lines.

Now, a further temporary closure has been announced for the removal of more paint on the road.

The Beach Boulevard, between the Beach Esplanade and Links Road travelling east bound will be shut from 8am on January 5 to 5pm on the same day.

Another closure will then be in place on the Beach Boulevard between the Beach Esplanade and Links Road travelling west bound from 8am on January 6 until 5pm on the same day.

There will also be a prohibition of waiting on either side of the road, with illegally parked cars to be removed at the owner’s expense.

An alternative route will be available via Links Road for any vehicles travelling this way.

Despite the measures being branded “excessive” by SNP councillor Ciaran McRae, cyclists groups hit out at the plans to remove the cycle lanes.

Speaking following the announcement, chairman of the Grampian Cycle Partnership Tom Collier invited councillors to join him on a bike ride around the city to help them “understand the consequences of their actions.”

Three cycle groups also signed a joint letter to the council urging them to rethink the decision to remove the lanes.

Other Spaces for People measures remain in place across Aberdeen in the city centre.