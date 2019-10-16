Aberdeen Beach to remain shut to tackle erosion concern

A section of Aberdeen beach affected by coastal erosion could remain closed until next year, the Evening Express can reveal.

Aberdeen City Council took emergency action in mid-July to close a 500m section of the beach – to prevent members of the public from becoming trapped by the tide – due to considerable sand erosion caused by storms.

Now, several months on, council bosses have said there has been “no significant change” to the situation, adding the sand levels continue to be monitored.

Councillor John Wheeler, convener of the operational delivery committee, said the local authority is still considering whether to introduce measures to improve the situation.

These include using sand from elsewhere on the beach to replenish levels or creating additional rock armour in the area.

But this is “unlikely” to take place during the winter months due to the worsening weather, Mr Wheeler said, meaning the beach may not reopen until next year.

He added: “We’re still considering all these as options.

“We’re coming into winter and there will be more turbulent weather so it probably needs to be monitored through the winter months to see how much of that sand will return.

“We are unlikely to be looking to open it up during winter.

“The beach won’t be used quite as much as it would during summer.

“What we don’t want to do is take action that might be costly if it resolves itself or partly resolves itself naturally.

“The public can rest assured that officers are monitoring the situation and will open it as soon as they can.”

An estimated 140,000 tonnes have been displaced by the wind, leaving a deficit of up to two metres in some places, which could have impacted on the public’s ability to leave the area.

Work is ongoing with the council’s structural, coastal and flooding engineers and consultants to develop a long-term strategy for the beach and associated sea defences.

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said: “There has been no significant change.

“The position remains the same. Closures remain in place and the sand levels continue to be monitored.”