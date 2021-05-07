Aberdeen beach masterplan will create ‘opportunity for footfall’, says report

A masterplan for developing the area around Aberdeen beach will create an “opportunity for footfall and economic recovery”, according to council documents.

Earlier this year we revealed Aberdeen City Council plans to carry out a radical regeneration of the city centre and beach area at a cost of around £150 million.

Included in the plans are improved walking and cycling routes between the beach and the city centre, while the council also hopes to convince Aberdeen FC to rethink their plans to move out of the city.