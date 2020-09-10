Show Links
News / Local

Aberdeen Beach Esplanade now fully open to traffic

by David Walker
10/09/2020, 8:20 pm
© PRESS AND JOURNALBeach Esplanade. Picture by Jim Irvine 31-8-20
Beach Esplanade. Picture by Jim Irvine 31-8-20

The Beach Esplanade in Aberdeen is now fully open to traffic.

Work on creating a cycle lane by the beach has been ongoing since August 31 with motorists forced to take alternative routes all last week due to the road being shut.

However, the council’s Spaces for People work is almost complete, with some work still continuing, although disruption will be minimised.

The section of Beach Boulevard between the Esplanade and Links Road will remain closed until the works are completed there.

The aim of the new cycle lanes is to encourage people to continue to cycle in the beach area both for transport to work and leisure as lockdown eases.