Aberdeen beach bike lanes to be removed as councillors review physical distancing work

Controversial bike lanes installed along Aberdeen beach using some of a £1.76 million physical distancing grant are to be removed.

Cycling lanes were installed at the seafront from Bridge of Don to Footdee as part of the Spaces For People work.

But this evening, councillors voted to lift the majority of the installation, leaving only the one-way system in from the cafes, restaurants and shops along to Footdee.

They were reviewing the citywide measures taken to increase safe room for pedestrians, cyclists and shoppers in light of the pandemic.

But all other measures – including the part-pedestrianisation of Union Street, one-way systems in Rosemount and George Street, and upheaval and road closures in the Bon Accord area – will remain unchanged for now.

Potential changes will be considered by members of the city growth and resources committee in February.

Councillor this evening unanimously agreed a joint motion, reading: “The committee instructs the chief strategic place planning officer to monitor the remaining interventions and report to the next meeting of this committee at the earliest opportunity, to assess all modal data for the city centre, Rosemount and George Street and Torry and review the requirement for the measures to stay in place, including the possibility of opening Union Street to buses only in consultation with communities and the Disability Equity Partnership; and access for cars at the top end of Union Street and Market Street.

“The committee agrees to the removal of the temporary cycle lane at the Beach Esplanade, leaving the one-way system between Beach Boulevard and Wellington Street only.”

Work will continue on drawing up options for a so-called beach masterplan, which it is understood the bike lanes plans were plucked from.