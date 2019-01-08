Aberdeen Bay wind turbine blade speeds clock in at almost 200mph

Turbine blades at Aberdeen Bay windfarm clocked record speeds during yesterday’s gale force winds, according to the project operator.

Storm winds which battered Scotland averaged up to 67mph in the north-east, causing the world’s most powerful blades to hit a top speed of 192mph.

It’s understood the 262 foot rotor blades at the site, also known as the European Offshore Wind Deployment Centre (EOWDC), managed to complete a six second rotation, resulting in near 200mph speeds.

The fast pace of the turbines opened up debate on social media as to the top speed.