Aberdeen-based technology company donates 35 laptops to charities and schoolchildren

An Aberdeen-based tech company has donated 35 laptops to charities and schoolchildren.

Leidos handed out 10 machines to Charlie House, five to North East Rider Volunteers Scotland (NERVS) and 20 to Aberdeen City Council.

The science, technology and engineering company donated these items to help the organisations overcome challenges posed by Covid-19.

Charlie House will use the laptops to support the charity’s operations and provide online support during the pandemic.

Leigh Ryrie, Children & Family Support Manager for Charlie House, said: “We are so grateful to the Leidos team for the very generous donation of 10 laptops and headsets to Charlie House.

“Now more than ever, we rely on our hardware and best tech to enable us to deliver our services virtually to the families we support, and this equipment will ensure that we can continue to do so.”

NERVS will use their new laptops to help them deliver vital items and medication between locations, with volunteers using the technology to ensure their bikes are dispatched to the right places at the right times.

Gillian Innes, trustee of NERVS, said: “This extremely generous donation of IT equipment from Leidos will enable us to ensure we have the best possible solutions to run our volunteer organisation as securely and productively as possible.”

Aberdeen City Council will distribute their laptops to young people who are struggling to keep up with home schooling as they don’t have access to technology and online learning tools in their own homes.

Councillor John Wheeler, Aberdeen City Council’s Education Operational Delivery Convener, added: “This is a marvellous gesture by Leidos and complements the great work our Education Service is doing in ensuring that pupils without home wi-fi access are supplied with laptops and dongles so that they can participate in online learning during the current lockdown.”

Alf Michaelsen, who heads up Leidos’ Aberdeen office and is leading the initiative, said: “Charlie House and North East Rider Volunteers are two charities that are close to the hearts of our team and we are really pleased to be able to make this donation to support the valuable work they do.

“We are also aware of the challenges educational bodies face these days with a lot of children who don’t have the technology to keep up with their classmates with home schooling while in lockdown.

“Leidos is a keen supporter of educational activities, with a successful Early Careers programme, and donating these laptops for educational use is a natural extension of this.”

The Feelgood Feed: Stories to lift your day