Aberdeen-based songwriter to release new single

An Aberdeen-based songwriter will release a new single later this month.

Award-winning alt-folk singer songwriter Colin Clyne will release his latest song, ‘Where The Ships Go To Die’, on August 28.

‘Ships’ is a follow up to Clyne’s critically acclaimed album ‘The Never Ending Pageant’ which reached #6 on iTunes country album charts.

Colin said: “I’ve spent many years working on boats. ‘Where The Ships Go To Die’ was born from such a trip, where I happened across scores of boats and vessels lying on beaches.

“These ships had no future and no hope. They were devoid of the safety, strength, buoyancy, independence and serenity we associate with ships.

“Friendship, family and love are also a haven for the heart. If we don’t care for them, maintain them and respect them through the storms of fragility of these unprecedented times they too may end up dead and abandoned on a beach like those ships.”

‘Where The Ships Go To Die’ is being released on Royale Music.