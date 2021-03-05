An Aberdeen-based North Sea search and rescue team has completed its 500th emergency response mission.

Babcock’s Search and Rescue (SAR) team provides a lifesaving service, and responds to those in need working in the North Sea.

It has now made it’s 500th emergency response taking, which comes just after a new contract extension was announced that will see the team continue its lifesaving service through to spring 2025.

© Sean Harrower/Babcock

The 500th call saw a response to a call from a North Sea platform, and transported the patient back to the mainland for treatment in hospital.

Paul Walters, SAR operations manager, said: “Our teams have been taking expert clinical care to the men and women working in the North Sea for years, and reaching this milestone of 500 emergency taskings is another reminder of how important the service is.

“Every single one of these calls represents someone in desperate need of help and we are proud to provide this vital emergency response. We continually train, develop and improve our service so we can provide the men and women working in the North Sea with the highest level of critical care.”