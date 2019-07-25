Aberdeen-based Liverpool fans hit back at being labelled ‘glory-hunters’

A Liverpool FC supporters club based in Aberdeen has hit back after being labelled as “glory-hunters”.

Aberdeen fans criticised ScotRail after the firm said it would be putting on extra carriages to take fans to see Liverpool take on Napoli in Edinburgh.

They had complained that ScotRail wasn’t laying on extra seats to get them to last year’s cup semi-final against Rangers at Hampden.

The rail company was accused of “pandering to glory-hunters” while “real fans” suffered.

The Aberdeen Official Liverpool Supporters Club (OLSC) hit out at the comments.

The group has 110 fans travelling to Edinburgh to watch the Liverpool take on Napoli at Murrayfield on Sunday.

Chairman David McDougall said: “To read the chairman of several Aberdeen Supporters Clubs accuse Liverpool fans from Aberdeen as ‘not being real fans’ and ‘glory-hunters who have only ever seen the team we apparently support on TV’ is comical, did they not witness the Roy Hodgson era?

“Our branch travel 700-mile round trips to watch our team, that’s 14 hours on a Central Coach, we are known in the OLSC branches for being the furthest travelling official branch by coach in the world.

“Just because Scotrail decide to cash in on the friendly does not give Aberdeen Supporters Clubs the excuse to attack the north-east of Scotland Liverpool fans.

“Maybe if Scottish Football didn’t have a massive drinking culture then the Police would allow games at Hampden to be played later in the day.”