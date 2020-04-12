Aberdeen-based firm wins North Sea contracts

A fishing, milling and casing recovery provider has secured four long-term contracts for work in the North Sea.

Aberdeen-based Ardyne won three contracts ranging from three to five years with major operators for fishing, P&A and inner string conductor recovery on 103 wells in the UK and Norwegian sectors.

The company has also agreed a contract with a major Norwegian operator for fishing and slot recovery services for 72 wells.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Ardyne CEO Alan Fairweather said: “The contract wins demonstrate our long-term commitment to the North Sea and continued capital investment.

“It also validates our strategic decision to pivot our offering to become a full service fishing, milling and casing recovery provider.

“That decision was based on sound commercial sense and technologies that fit the requirements of the market.”