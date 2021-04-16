Aberdeen-based firm agrees contract with major ferry company

A specialist logistics firm has agreed a contract with the operator of the Aberdeen to Shetland ferry.

For the next five years, Peterson will provide support to Serco NorthLink through the provision of quayside handling for passenger ferries and freight ships.

This operation supports the movement of cargo such as livestock trailers and commercial vehicles at the Aberdeen and Lerwick ports.

Chris Coull, regional director at Peterson, said: “The Serco NorthLink contract is an essential lifeline for the islands and our teams in Aberdeen and Shetland have done an excellent job throughout the pandemic.

“Everyone at Peterson is proud to have played their part in providing the lifeline operator with the services required to ensure movement of essential goods and supplies.

“We look forward to continuing our strong existing long-term relationship with Serco NorthLink and to continue supporting them with our integrated offering over the next five years.”

Kris Bevan, Serco’s freight manager at NorthLink Ferries, added: “We are very pleased to be continuing our relationship with Peterson. It’s been a very strong partnership to date which helps us in providing an essential lifeline service between the Scottish mainland and Northern Isles.”

The contract will run through to June 2026 and will help to secure jobs in the local communities. It is expected that the contract will have a seven-figure annual value excluding fuel provisions.