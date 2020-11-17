Aberdeen-based energy business pledges to tackle mental health and youth unemployment issues

An Aberdeen-based energy business has pledged to tackle mental health and youth unemployment issues across the UK and beyond.

Neptune Energy is lending its support to a range of social investment initiatives and will work with charitable organisations dedicated to providing mental health support and enhancing employment opportunities for younger people.

The commitment is in line with the company’s support for the UN Sustainable Development Goals, which aim to address global challenges such as poverty and inequality, and part of Neptune’s Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy.

Neptune Energy’s CEO, Jim House, said: “Mental health and youth unemployment are significant issues that affect the wider communities in which we operate as well as our own employees and their families.

“Covid-19 has led to a surge in unemployment. Even before the pandemic, nearly 68m young people were unemployed globally.

“We also know that the psychological impacts of Covid-19 have been significant and are likely to have a lasting effect in the years to come, with levels of stress, depression, self-harm and suicide rates all expected to rise.

“These social initiatives are about making a difference where we can, and we want to develop mutually beneficial and long-term partnerships that can make a real and meaningful difference to people’s lives.”

Neptune will work with a range of partners in each of the countries and regions it operates, including the UK, Norway, Netherlands, Germany, North Africa and Asia Pacific.

In the UK, the company will partner with Mental Health UK and will fund a project to ensure people living with mental illness in some of the most remote, rural communities can get online and access support services.

This particularly impacts older people who may not have access to a smartphone or computer, or lack the knowledge and skills on how to use available support networks without some level of assistance.

Neptune will also support the charity’s Clic website which provides people across the UK with access to community support, 24 hours a day.

Neptune employees will have the opportunity to be trained as volunteers to join a community of moderators that assist visitors to the site.