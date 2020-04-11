Aberdeen-based centre launches online courses

An Aberdeen-based innovation centre has announced it will launch a second run of its free online data training course.

The Data Lab, which has a hub in Aberdeen, will introduce the online course Driving Value from Data on April 20.

It aims to educate business leaders on how data can provide added value to their organisation.

The course has no entry requirements and incorporates four key learning topics over four weeks, with three hours of work required each week.

Craig Paterson, executive education advisor at the Data Lab, said: “With an overall vision to showcase Scotland as a thought leader in data, these free online courses have successfully provided flexible and high quality training for decision makers exploring data at an introductory level.”

For more information on the online courses, visit www.thedatalab.com/skills-talent/online-learning/