Aberdeen-based cancer support charity to hold online auction

An Aberdeen-based cancer support charity is helping you to get Christmas ready with its new online auction.

From tomorrow until December 6, people will have the opportunity to bid on more than 100 items, including an exclusive experience for four people at The Macallan Estate worth £3,000.

It comes after CLAN Cancer Support was forced to postpone or cancel major fundraising events this year due to the coronavirus outbreak, leading to a significant drop in its income.

Despite this, the charity has continued to be a lifeline for many people facing a cancer diagnosis by launching a telephone support service, counselling sessions, offering new online services and continuing to support their younger clients and families.

CLAN has also ensured that people who live outwith Aberdeen can attend cancer treatment at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by providing transport and a safe and comfortable place to stay at CLAN Haven.

The charity’s head of income generation and business development, Fiona Fernie, said: “We are delighted to launch our CLAN online auction.

“We have a fantastic array of items to suit everyone and what better way to start your Christmas shopping than to help support a local charity?

“Our star item is an experience for four people at The Macallan Estate where you will be treated to an exclusive, behind the scenes tour, including lunch with paired wines as well as a very special tasting of some of their finest whiskies.”

To see the full list of items available and to support the auction, go to www.clanhouse.org