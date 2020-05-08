Aberdeen bar’s plans to upgrade outside area refused

Plans to install a parasol with heaters and lights and carry out other outdoor improvements at an Aberdeen bar have been refused.

Planners at Aberdeen City Council rejected the proposals for the Old School House, on Little Belmont Street.

Greene King had applied for permission to install a four metre “jumbrella” with heaters and twinkle lights, as well as adding new hanging baskets with fake plants and lights, planter boxes with fake plants and lights and new tables, chairs and parasols to its patio area at the front of the bar.

The additions were deemed to cause clutter and affect the look of the listed-building, as well as detracting from the character and appearance of the building and the conservation area.

Daniel Lewis, development management manager at Aberdeen City Council said: “The works would detract from the appearance and architectural quality of the principal elevation of the listed building by reason of the introduction of excessive visual clutter and the ferrous nature of the fixings.”