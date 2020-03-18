Aberdeen bars launch drive-thru beer ordering service

North-east beer company BrewDog has launched a drive-thru service to ensure customers can continue to access its items.

Beer, spirits and food will be available to click and collect from all the company’s bars across the north-east through its Hop Drop app.

Staff from BrewDog will then deliver orders straight to people’s cars, or for those without cars, it will be brought to the door of the bar.

All customers will be given a 30% discount, with a 50% reduction for NHS workers.

Captain of BrewDog James Watt said: “These are uncertain times. But we are committed to looking after our crew, our customers and our company.

“Thinking of new ways you can buy beer from us led to this – BrewDog Drive Thru. Now you don’t even need to leave your car to pay us a visit. Order online, click and collect and we’ll bring it to your vehicle.”

