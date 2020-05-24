Aberdeen barber reveals what new ‘normal’ will look like post-lockdown

An Aberdeen barber has revealed what getting a haircut will be like when salons reopen after the Covid-19 lockdown.

Nicola Sturgeon revealed last week that the businesses in the hair and beauty sector will return to work in phase three of her roadmap, which should be in July if prior phases prove successful in containing the virus.

Sovereign Grooming, on Aberdeen’s Union Street, has now published full details of the measures it will take to protect staff and customers when it is safe to resume trading.

Measures include masks being worn by staff and clients, closing every second chair, erecting two-metre high perpex screens between stations and chemical cleaning after every cut.

Walk-ins are going to be banned for the foreseeable future to regulate the number of people entering the salon at any one time. Longer opening hours and staggered appointments will also be rolled-out to compensate for the reduced capacity.

Salon boss Kyle Ross, a previous winner of the Best Barber UK title, said preparations are now under way to establish what the new “normal” will look like.

“It goes without saying that coronavirus is the most challenging obstacle we have ever had to overcome as a business,” he said.

“Shutting down was difficult – and reopening again is going to have to be done with great care and careful thought.

“Like all businesses in our sector, we have always taken hygiene seriously – however, another level is required here to make sure we do our bit to keep this virus under control.”

All Sovereign staff are undertaking Covid-19 hygiene certification to meet new cleaning standards, which will include a full sterilisation of equipment between every appointment.

And while the measures could pave the way for the return haircuts in July, Kyle says it could be a little longer before beard treatments such as hot towel shaves return.

He added: “We have reviewed the services we offer and will be removing those which we feel are too difficult to deliver safely under the current restrictions.

“This means than many of the male image treatments we offer will be temporarily suspended and we await government guidance on whether beard treatments can proceed.

“However, given the requirement for both stylists and customers to wear masks, it seems unlikely that shaves and beard trims can be done under the current guidelines.”

