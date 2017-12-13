Aberdeen barber providing free haircuts to vulnerable and homeless people

An Aberdeen barber is offering free haircuts to people in need.

Gavin Elphinstone said he had been inspired by the City Church, at Gilcomston Park, which works with the vulnerable, homeless and isolated.

The 24-year-old apprentice barber was looking for a way to give back to those in need and decided to offer his skills as a barber to those who may want a free haircut.

Gavin, who lives in Kincorth, said: “I attend the church and every Monday they organise a service called Lifestyle for people who may not have families and are vulnerable or homeless.

“They give them a meal and support them with any issues they may have – it’s a place where they don’t have to feel judged.

“I see people who are having a difficult time in life – people who are vulnerable and I wanted to help out.

“I can’t always help with money since I have very little of my own, but I can use my skills to help people feel better about themselves – especially coming up to Christmas.”

Gavin first started his solo project at the end of November in the office of the church where he set up a small studio with his equipment.

He said: “They come in and they’re usually so shy and don’t want to take their hats off.

“I play some music for them, some Christmas carols and it sets the mood for them to relax.

“Sometimes they don’t even remember the last time they had their hair cut.

“By the time they’re done they don’t want to put their hats back on.”

Theressa Trenter, who was having her hair trimmed in the seat, said she doesn’t remember the last time she cut her hair.

She added: “This is my first time having my hair cut by Gavin.

“I think it’s a fine thing that he’s doing – very good.

“I heard that he was cutting hair and I said ‘Go on, Terri, get your hair cut’.

Caroline Crombie, director of the Lifestyle programme, said: “Those who have been marginalised and isolated attend the Lifestyle service and I think it is great what Gavin is doing.

“People come in and they are totally different when they leave – they don’t want to put their hats back on.

“We also offer a free meal, because eating together is also a very important social aspect in everyday life.”

Gavin’s sister Cheree Thain also helps with the cause and crochets hats for those who may not have any for the cold winter months.

The selfless barber is an apprentice at The Huntsman, on Union Street. He cuts hair at the Gilcomston Park City Church every Monday from 5.30pm to 6.20pm where a meal and church service are also offered.