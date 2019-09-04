Aberdeen barber offers free haircuts to children of families using foodbank

An Aberdeen barber gave up her free time to cut the hair of young boys whose families use a foodbank.

Kelly Watt, 36, came in to work on her day off after getting in touch with the charity Instant Neighbour.

She came up with the idea to offer free haircuts to those the charity helps after realising how much it costs parents at the start of the school year.

Kelly, who has two daughters, Ceilidh, 12, and Isla, 9, said: “I was spending so much on my kids when they returned to school after the holidays and that is why I got in touch with Instant Neighbour about two weeks before term started.

“I wanted to give something back and Instant Neighbour do an amazing job supporting families. I am a single parent so I know how difficult it can be.”

Kelly, who owns Kirkhill Barbers in Bucksburn, said she is currently setting up another date later in the year.

She added: “I cannot give money but what I can do is give them my time.”

Instant Neighbour has been serving disadvantaged people in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire since 1985 from its HQ on St Machar Drive.

The charity’s foodbank is open Monday to Friday from 10am to noon and 2-4pm.

To make a donation of food and basic toiletries to the charity, or for more information, go to instantneighbour.co.uk