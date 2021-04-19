An Aberdeen barber group is giving its entire workforce the day off when pubs reopen later this month to help boost the local economy.

Sovereign Grooming will close its Aberdeen salon on April 26 – the day lockdown restrictions are eased – to allow its team to support local food and drink businesses.

Kyle Ross, Sovereign Grooming’s managing director, said recent closures on the high street, John Lewis in particular, highlighted the importance of businesses standing together this spring.

He stated: “Our city centres are a business eco-system, and when one sector suffers, it has a knock-on effect for everyone.

“That eco-system has been on a knife-edge at various points over the past year and we feel it’s more important than ever to pull together and help our city centres recover.

“We employ 18 people, so in the grand scheme of things, this is a very small gesture. However, we feel it is important to send a message of support and solidarity, and to do our bit to support Scotland’s city centres.”

The barber group is also delaying the official opening of its flagship New Waverley salon in Edinburgh by 24 hours to give staff the chance to support nearby bars and restaurants.

Mr Ross, who launched Sovereign alongside business partner Ryan Crighton, has won a number of industry awards since opening, including Best Barber UK in 2017.