Aberdeen barber fears for the future amid pandemic

An Aberdeen barber is worried he may be forced to close the doors of his business after his regular trade from the oil industry dried up.

Many of oil and gas firms who are based nearby his shop currently have staff working from home due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said oil workers used to frequently visit his shop for a haircuts but that is no longer the case.

Colin, 41, is also scared about the impact the businesses fortunes are having on his own mental health.

He said he maybe forced to shut up shop permanently if trade does not pick up in the next couple of months.

Colin said: “Things have been very quiet. The barbers is a perfect position for all the oil companies but with this all the offices have been empty.

“This is the quietest I’ve ever seen it. It is getting so quiet that if that carries on for another two or three months closure is possibility.

“The hair and beauty industry has taken quite a huge hit. There are quite a lot of barbers in Aberdeen and there is quite a lot of saturation.

“Since the lockdown it has been tougher and it has badly affected me. I don’t know if people are scared to come out.”

Colin’s other fear is the impact the lack of trade is having on his own mental health having battled depression for last decade and a half.

He believes the downturn in customers at the barbers has acted as a “trigger” although he admits when the shop is packed he feels better.

Colin said: “I’ve struggled with mental health and I’ve been on anti-depressants. It isn’t good and I struggle from day to day.

“When something like this comes along it is a trigger. Some days I feel like I can’t leave the house.

“When the shop was busy I did feel better and it was always great to have lots of people in the shop.”