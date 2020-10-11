Aberdeen bar to remain open offering free tea and coffee to break social isolation

An Aberdeen bar has committed to remaining open over the course of the coming weeks despite restrictions to serve as hub to break social isolation.

Malones Irish bar on Shiprow has made the commitment to customers to ensure people are supported during the 16 day restrictions on bars and restaurants.

The pub has said tea and coffee will be offered free of charge without any other purchase being necessary.

Free wifi is also being provided.

*COVID UPDATE 9th Oct 2020* Posted by Malones Aberdeen on Friday, 9 October 2020

A statement on social media reads: “Right, here’s the craic. We have a few friends that live alone and use the pub to get out of the house, so in order for them to continue to do so, we are going to stay open for the next 16 days and offer free tea/coffee (no other purchase necessary) and free wifi.

“So if you want to get out of the house and grab a cuppa at no expense pop along.

“Even take your laptop and let work pay you to be in the pub. Just please book your table online as normal.

“Current restrictions apply inside so we will not be serving alcohol inside and inside will close at 6pm each day.

“If you want a pint, outside will operate as normal until 10pm everyday serving alcohol -pints etc plus some new hot drinks like mulled cider, hot food and hot drinks.”

Those wishing to take advantage of the offer are encouraged to book through the bar’s website at www.malonesbaraberdeen.com

The statement concludes with a friendly reminder to those wishing to take advantage of the beer garden to wrap up warm.

“It’s October in Aberdeen so dress for the Alps.”

Under the latest restrictions introduced by the Scottish Government, hospitality premises have to close indoors at 6pm with alcohol only allowed to be served outside.

Hotel restaurants will be allowed to operate indoors beyond 6pm but only for residents and without alcohol.