Aberdeen bar staff raise £1,300 for cancer support charity

More than £1,300 has been raised for a cancer charity by staff at a north-east pub.

The Four Mile Inn at Bucksburn took part in a fundraising challenge which involved a number of activities being carried out over a weekend, including gunging staff members and virtually cycling 300 miles.

The company is owned by pub restaurant chain Belhaven which has a partnership with Macmillan Cancer Support and challenged each of its pubs to raise £300 for the charity.

Members of staff at the Four Mile Inn decided to take on the range of challenges and ended up raising more than £1,300. These also included having their heads shaved and organising raffles.

Vicky Birks, pub manager, said: “We were really busy and didn’t think we would make the 300 miles. A couple of staff came in on their day off and helped out.”

Throughout the fundraiser, stories were shared from staff on the reasons behind their fundraising.

Employee Linda Divers said: “Macmillan nurses are very important to me. When I was battling cancer they were always there, 24 hours a day seven days a week. They work tirelessly.”