Aberdeen bar shuts for ‘foreseeable future’ in light of new restrictions

An Aberdeen bar has announced it will close its doors for the foreseeable future after new restrictions have made it “impossible” to operate.

Management at Dusk, located on Langstane Place, today told customers it made the “hard decision” to shut temporarily.

In an online statement staff said: “Under the current regulations of no more than six people from two households, and the newly imposed 10pm closing time, along with all the other restrictions, it has made it an impossible climate to operate in.

“This coupled with the unfortunate issues of late-notice cancellations and no-shows has forced us to re-evaluate how we are to operate going forward.”

However, the bar will return to online cocktail deliveries along with off licence sales.

It added: “We are also going to be offering a quality delivery off licence service so you don’t have to leave the comfort of your home and can have your night out delivered to you.

“As a small independent business that has strived to bring you fun nights and great drinks, we are looking for your support at this time and in return, we hope we can keep your party going.”