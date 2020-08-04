Aberdeen bar shut for deep clean after customer confirmed to have Covid-19

A popular Aberdeen city centre bar has confirmed it has closed for a deep clean after a customer contacted them to say he had tested positive for coronavirus.

In a statement released on social media, bosses at McNasty said the customer was in their pub between 12pm and 3pm on Saturday, add he had previously visited the Hawthorn Bar.

The customer was not showing any symptoms, however they had been contacted by NHS Track & Trace and subsequently tested positive.

According to the bar, they have not been contacted by either NHS Track & Trace or Aberdeen City Council.

However, the decision to close the bar for a deep clean tonight and tomorrow has been taken, with a voluntary meeting requested with the environmental health department who according to McNastys praised the “cleanliness, actions and procedures” in place.

All customers who checked in using the the bar’s virtual check-in system were logged and will now be contacted. All staff are also being tested, and if negative the bar will reopen last this week.

The statement added: “Although we are not required to do so, we believe that transparency and openness is vital during this very testing times and by keeping our valued customers informed of any such occurrence and detailing our reaction to it, this is keep operating in a safe environment.

“Naturally, we hope that the customer in question makes a full and quick recovery and that we will be in a position to welcome other customers back later in the week.”