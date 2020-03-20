Aberdeen bar promises to reopen with ‘banging party’ after coronavirus pandemic

A popular Aberdeen bar has vowed to return with a “banging party” after it took the decision to close due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Illicit Still, on Guest Row, announced it would be closing from today until further notice.

The decision comes as bars and shops across the country close due to the pandemic.

People of Aberdeen, we are devastated to be saying this and with a heavy heart, we need to inform you that we have made… Posted by The Illicit Still on Friday, 20 March 2020

In a statement bosses at the Illicit Still said: “We are devastated to be saying this and with a heavy heart, we need to inform you that we have made the decision to close our venue from today until further notice.

“This isn’t something we have decided to on a whim but in order to protect our amazing customers and our team, it’s the right thing to do.

“Our main focus at the moment is the health and well-being of our staff and customers.

“Rest assured, when this blows over, we will be back with a banging party. Until then, take care.”