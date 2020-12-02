Aberdeen bar plans for former Garage nightclub given green light

Proposals to turn a former Aberdeen nightclub into a new bar have been given the go ahead by planners.

Aberdeen City Council has approved OGV Taproom’s plans for the former Garage nightclub on Windmill Brae, which will see part of the site turned into a new bar with a beer garden to the rear of the property.

OGV Taproom was created by the team at OGV Energy after its director and staff members discovered a variety of craft beers and breweries across the world while away for work – sparking a desire to create its own brand in Aberdeen.

Its beer collections are inspired by the energy sector, and so far include offerings such as Blowout, Rig Pig, Whirly Bird and Red Eye, which are available to buy in locations across the north-east.

Under the drawings submitted alongside the applications, a new entrance will be created on Bridge Place. Previously, the nightclub was accessed via Windmill Brae.

There will be an outdoor eating and drinking beer garden area on Bridge Place, with windows proposed to be reopened at the front, with the entrance leading to a seating area and main bar.

Three objections were received on the application, including from a neighbouring property, from adjacent Atik nightclub, and from ward representative Councillor Christian Allard, who cited concern about new applications for beer gardens during the coronavirus pandemic.

Atik raised that the site is primarily used for rear access for employees and service vehicles, and that a conflict between the patrons of Atik and users of the beer garden could “give rise to crime and the fear of crime” due to the close proximity of its smoking area.

There was also worries it would impact the amenity of residential occupiers and patrons of the hotel, as well as resulting in a loss of parking.

Despite the objections, planners gave the site the go ahead subject to the condition that the outdoor seating area cannot be used between 11pm and 8am Monday to Sunday, and that no amplified music or noise from the use of speakers or microphones can be played outside.

Daniel Lewis, development management manager at Aberdeen City Council said: “The proposed change of use to the building and pavement, including their perceived impacts on the amenity and function of neighbouring uses, are considered to be acceptable.

“Furthermore, the proposed development would not have undue adverse impact on the character and appearance of the Union Street Conservation Area or settings of nearby category C-listed buildings.”

Plans show a new partition would be erected in the building, cutting the bar area off from the former dancefloor.

New female and male toilets will be created alongside the existing accessible disabled facilities.

A private booth will also be created beside the entrance which will be sectioned off from the main seating area.

Main access to Rileys will also be maintained.