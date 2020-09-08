Aberdeen bar owner hits out after outdoor licence approval delayed

An Aberdeen bar owner has hit out over delays to outdoor licensing.

Aberdeen City Council is inviting businesses to apply for occasional licenses to allow them to have outdoor seating.

Any licenses that had been given prior to the localised lockdown restrictions were rescinded and had to be re-applied for.

Adrian Gomes, managing director of 10 Dollar Shake Ltd which owns The Tippling House, said he had begun the licensing process for outdoor space on August 17, and is still waiting.

He said: “It’s been a total pain to be honest. We’ve just been facing these occasional licenses since before the second lockdown, we had it approved and then it was rescinded because of the second lockdown, which is fair enough.

“The Spaces for People team sent us a map of Belmont Street, and have put Siberia’s seating outside the former Marco’s, they haven’t allocated the area between The Tippling House and Union Street and they’ve reduced the area for The Tippling House and Latinway.

“They’ve said the area is up for grabs and to see who wants it. It’s not my job to do that.

“We’d planned for about 21 metres of seating, covering the opticians, although we wouldn’t have seating outside the opticians during their operation hours as we don’t want to impact on their business.

“The end result is that now it’s been pushed back again so it’s now been two weeks.

“We spent money on gazebos, chairs and crowd control barriers and we can’t use them. They are sitting outside because we have nowhere to put them.

“The council got back to me at 3.15pm on a Friday about it. They know fine well that I can’t contest that in time.

“But I walked past other businesses and they had lights on outside and were serving drinks.”

Adrian was contacted by Aberdeen City Council on August 17, asking for confirmation that conditions imposed were acceptable, and then was visited by environmental health officers on August 20. Further request for confirmation that licensing conditions were acceptable was made by Aberdeen City Council on August 21, which was also accepted.

On September 3, two queries were made to confirm that conditions imposed by the Spaces for People team was acceptable which The Tippling House agreed with, and on September 4 the business was again contacted to be told that a license would not be able to be issued until the outside area was reduced to cover Latinway and The Tippling House.

The council officer stated: “The area needs to be reduced to accord with the area that has been allocated – i.e. directly outside the two premises. I’ve marked this up on the plan they submitted and provided the wider context plan as well – I’ve drawn two new red lines (with an arrow between) which are the maximum extents. If they can submit confirmation that their neighbours (Siberia and Café Drummonds) do not wish to apply for the areas either side then we may be able to look at extending the boundaries.”

Adrian added: “It’s annoying, we did everything right the first time, we’ve done everything right the second time and we’re being unfairly penalised for it.

“There’s been a decrease in footfall since the second lockdown, and now we’re at the end of summer, we won’t get the good weather for much longer.

“No one has consulted with us on anything.”

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, said: “Whilst we respect that licensing issues sit with Aberdeen City Council, we remain committed to working with all our businesses to allay any concerns where we can, and where appropriate, maximise any opportunities that may present through these extremely challenging times.”

A spokeswoman for Aberdeen City Council said: “The occasional licence will be issued as soon as the relevant approvals have been granted as per the process.”