Aberdeen bar operator closes all venues with immediate effect after spike in Covid-19 cases

An Aberdeen bar operator has closed the doors on all its premises in response to the current Covid-19 situation.

PB Devco, which operates several venues in Aberdeen including Soul Bar, Vovem Meat & Liquor, 21 Crimes, So… Aberdeen, The Queen Vic, The Bieldside Inn & the Howff, have closed all sites until they “feel safe to reopen”.

Stuart Clarkson, owner and director of the group, said: “In response to the ongoing Covid-19 situation in Aberdeen, and the rapidly growing number of increased cases being reported in the news, we have made the decision to close Soul and all the PB Devco venues with immediate effect until we feel safe to reopen.

“As soon as we heard someone who had tested positive had visited Soul, we immediately sought advice and followed the guidance of the government, NHS and Track and Trace.

“However, we feel we now need to take the situation into our own hands to help limit the spread of the virus, as these are unprecedented times and things are escalating quickly.

“Unfortunately we do not have all the answers, despite our best efforts to source these. We are still awaiting confirmation on the next steps for our customers who have visited Soul this weekend, however we urge these people to seek their own advice too. We all need to work together, as quickly as possible, to protect our city, and as a family-run business local to Aberdeen, we take this very seriously.”