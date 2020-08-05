Aberdeen bar on Covid-19 list not contacted by NHS Test and Protect

An Aberdeen city centre bar has tonight said it wasn’t contacted by authorities ahead of the publication of the list of bars linked to the Covid-19 outbreak.

BrewDog Castlegate was one of 28 venues across the city and shire listed by the NHS as being linked to the cluster of coronavirus cases.

So far 54 cases have been linked to the outbreak, with more than 80 people in the north-east testing positive for Covid-19 in the first five days of this month.

The bar however is ready to hand over details to customers to Test and Protect when it is requested.

A statement released through social media said: “We have not been contacted by NHS Test & Protect, or NHS Grampian regarding any links to detected cases.

“We have a record of the guests who have visited our bar and will cooperate with Test & Protect when contacted for this information.

The bar added it was carrying out a deep clean ahead of reopening for deliveries only.