Jobs with jabs: Aberdeen bar launches joint recruitment and vaccination drive

An Aberdeen bar is hoping to encourage young people to get the coronavirus vaccine by offering jobs along with jabs.

Signature Group, which runs Paramount along with Nox nightclub, has teamed up with NHS Grampian to “kill two birds with one stone”.

In a special drop-in recruitment event today, young people can apply for various positions at the late-night venue while NHS staff are available to give them a jab.

Since it reopened its doors to customers in August, the bar has struggled to get new staff on board due to significant shortages in the hospitality industry.

The event is the first of three recruitment events being held this week, with two more taking place in Edinburgh and Glasgow, as the company strives to fill around 120 positions across their 24 venues in Scotland.

Nic Wood who runs Signature Group and is spokesman for the Scottish Hospitality Group believes this initiative will help both ends.

Speaking on BBC’s Good Morning Scotland, he said: “If you want to turn up at Paramount this afternoon between 1pm-6pm, we can chat with you about a job, about hospitality and what incredible career we can make out of that

“And on top of that, we can offer you a jab – first or second dose – courtesy of NHS Grampian.

“We would happily do the same in other cities and have approached other health authorities, as we have recruitments events in Glasgow and Edinburgh as well.

“The ones that managed to get back to us and have agreed to do it were NHS Grampian, so that’s the one we decided to start the ball rolling with.”

Pandemic cause for staff shortages in hospitality

Staff shortages in hospitality has caused for many venues across the country – including Nox – not to reopen despite the easing of restrictions.

Mr Wood continued that although having both doses of the vaccine won’t secure young people a job at their venues, it would “certainly make life easier for everybody”.

He added: “We’ve had quite a lot of problems with jobs at the moment because people are having to isolate and if you can get the two jabs that makes life a lot easier for everybody, because obviously you can then get tested and released very quickly without having to isolate for 10 days.

“We openly encourage our staff to get double-jabbed – it helps them, because when furlough ends at the end of September, they will just get statuary sick pay when they have to isolate.

“We’ve put a lot of time getting this together – we’ve got mixologist, chefs, waiters and bar staff all coming along to chat with them about what the opportunities are with hospitality, so hopefully we can encourage some young people to come and join our team.”