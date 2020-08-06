Aberdeen bar not on Covid-19 list warned of potential link

An Aberdeen bar that is not in the list of those linked to the Covid-19 outbreak says it has been contacted by the city council.

The Staging Post in Bucksburn said they were contacted this morning and told “someone who has been in the premises in the last few days has tested positive”.

I have just received a phone call from Aberdeen city council informing us that someone who has been in the premises in… Posted by Staging Post on Thursday, 6 August 2020

In the post, the bar urged any customers showing symptoms to “get a test booked immediately”.

It comes as venues across the city told of their anger after public health officials failed to tell them they were on the list of places linked to the Covid-19 cluster.

So far 79 cases have been linked to the cluster, a further 30 are being investigated as being linked with 233 close contacts traced.