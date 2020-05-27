Aberdeen bar managers deliver goodie bags to loyal customers

The managers of two Aberdeen pubs gave 200 of their loyal customers a reason to smile when they delivered goodie bags to their doors.

Nicola Williams, who manages the Brig ‘O’ Dee Bar on Holburn Street, and Marina Donald, who is the joint manager of The Kittybrewster Bar on Powis Terrace, wanted to give back to their customers who they can’t see because of lockdown.

The pair made up goodie bags and delivered them to 100 regulars from each pub at a safe distance.

Brig ‘O’ Dee Bar manager, Nicola, explained the reasoning behind the kind gesture.

She said: “We are aware that there are quite a lot of customers who are feeling lonely at this time. I keep in touch with quite a few of them anyway so I thought it would be nice to give them a little gift bag and it gave us the chance to see them as well.

“A lot of them think the bars aren’t going to open again and I just wanted to reassure them that we will be opening again and that we all miss seeing them.

“It was reassuring for me to see that they are okay too. There’s quite a few of them who are elderly and our oldest customer is 87.

“We have a really tight knit pub, it’s all locals that come in and we know all of our customers well.

“They were very surprised when we went to deliver the bags, and a few of them got a little bit teary. They were all very appreciative and were glad to see a friendly face.”

The bags were varied but each one contained a bottle of beer or cider, a can of Coke and a non-alcoholic beer for customers who don’t drink alcohol. They also contained bar snacks such as crisps or nuts.

All of the stock used came from pub owner David Reid’s bars, with a few extras.

David Reid, who owns Doric Pub Company, said: “If we are closed for much longer some stock might not be usable, so we preferred to hand it out to our loyal customers before it got to that stage.

“The response has been unbelievable. Many customers were overcome with emotion when their doorbells rang and they were overjoyed when they saw Nicola or Marina.

“I can genuinely say that Marina and Nicola have so much love and empathy for their loyal customers that they would do anything for them.”

