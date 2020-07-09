Aberdeen bar introduces mandatory temperature checks for customers

An Aberdeen bar has implemented mandatory temperature checks for guests at the door.

Soul Bar on Union Street will be asking visitors to register, check-in and have their temperature taken to confirm they are Covid-19 free before entering the beer garden.

A statement on its website said: “We are committed to ensuring The Garden at Soul is a safe venue for you to visit.

“We have implemented a range of new hygiene and safety measures, from mandatory temperature checks and socially-distanced tables, to single-use menus and extra thorough cleaning throughout our venue.”

Guests will be required to scan a QR code to begin the registration and check-in process before being asked

