Aberdeen bar introduces drink covers to tackle spiking

An Aberdeen bar is providing special coasters to customers in a bid to tackle drink-spiking.

Siberia Bar and Hotel, on Belmont Street, began supplying the beer mats last week after reports of alleged drink-spiking in the city surfaced on social media.

It is thought the bar is one of the first in Aberdeen to provide the coasters, which can be placed on top of drinks and features a hole for a straw.

They are the brainchild of campaign group Girls Against Spiking, an organisation which was set up in September 2018 with the aim of giving information and advice about keeping safe.

Now, Stuart McPhee, general manager of Siberia, is rolling out the device to customers.

Mr McPhee said: “I became aware of the covers through social media and recently there has been a lot of reports in the area of people being spiked.

“I picked them up at a licensing conference last week because I thought it was better to have some measures in place.

“They’re nondescript and there for everyone to use.”

The move comes after a woman was taken to hospital earlier this month amid claims her drink was spiked in a bar on Belmont Street.

Stuart added: “I think it’s certainly a misconception that it’s only girls who get spiked.

“Boys get spiked too and some people simply do it for a misguided laugh.

“I think the best deterrent is to never leave your drink unattended, but we thought we should do our bit to help.”

A statement from Girls Against Spiking said: “We wanted to do something to help tackle Scotland’s mental health crisis so it features Samaritans contact details as well as others which can help with a host of issues.

“We have thousands of these coasters which have been distributed to every police division in Scotland, who will then further distribute them in their local area to licensed premises.”

Elaine Hindal, CEO of Drinkaware, said: “If somebody you know starts to feel strange or more drunk than expected, or you suspect their drink has been spiked, it is important to get medical help straight away.

“Drink covers are just one of a number of ways that may help reduce the likelihood of your drink being spiked – for example, not accepting a drink from someone you don’t know and never leaving your drink.

“Our advice is to stay vigilant – don’t drink too much in the first place, stick with your friends and have a safe plan for getting home.

“Many venues adopt alcohol awareness training schemes for their staff and these usually cover how to recognise drink-spiking.”

Nicola Johnston, Aberdeen Inspired economy manager, said: “Aberdeen Inspired is supportive of any initiative that encourages safety in the night-time economy.”