Aberdeen bar Fierce returns to outside seating only following rise of coronavirus cases

An Aberdeen bar has announced they are closing their inside seating area following a rise of coronavirus cases in the city.

Fierce bar took to social media today to inform customers of their plans to revert to outside seating only.

This is due to the numerous cases of Covid-19 being identified in bars across the city.

A statement from the bar said: “We have not had any communication to suggest anyone with a suspected case has visited the bar but as a further safety measure with immediate effect we are returning to outdoor seating only and the inside of the bar will revert back to its takeaway format that many of you visited prior to stage 3 opening up.

“We have continually worked our hardest through out this pandemic to create a safe environment for you to visit and enjoy a drink in and we will continue to do that going forward.”

All PB Devco venues, Siberia, The Hawthorn Bar and Drummonds have already announced temporary closures today.