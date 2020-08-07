Aberdeen bar confirms visit from positive Covid-19 customer

An Aberdeen bar is undergoing a “deep clean” after a customer tested positive for the virus.

The Langdykes Bar, located on Loirston Avenue in Cove, published a statement to notify its clientele of the incident.

The customer got in touch with management following their positive test and the bar bosses reported it to the track and trace officials and NHS Grampian.

The statement online read: “As we understand it, one of the aforementioned agencies should be contacting all customers who have been in contact with our customer.

“To quell rumour and innuendo, the customer informed us late Tuesday evening and we immediately began the process of following the procedures laid down by the Scottish Government.

“It is also our understanding that transmission happened elsewhere and not within the Langdykes.

“Due to data protection laws, we cannot offer any further details at this time, however, I would like to assure all of our customers that the premises will be deep cleaned before reopening in the future.”